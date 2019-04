Notices Resources More Obituaries for Jill DEAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jill Marie DEAN

Notice DEAN Jill Marie 4/7/1952 - 19/4/2019



Aged 66 Years







Beloved Mother to Zane and Timna, Grandmother to Luna, Sienna and Jack, Wife of Michael; passed away after a hard fight on the 19th of April 2019.







Jill will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.







A memorial will be held to celebrate the life of this amazing and adventorous woman at a date to be advised.







Published in Macleay Argus on Apr. 26, 2019

