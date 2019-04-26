|
Shore, Janis Maree Died 22nd April 2019 Aged 66 years Late of Dondingalong. Beloved wife of Wayne. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Adam & Danae and Lachlan (deceased). Cherished Gran Jan to Lucinda, Jake, Harry and Ethan. Jan's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at the All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Thursday 2nd May 2019, service commencing at 1.00pm. Followed by a private Cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey & Districts Ph 6562 4329
Published in Macleay Argus on Apr. 26, 2019