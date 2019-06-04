|
JOHNSTON, Henry David "Dr Harry" Passed away 30th May 2019 Late of Kempsey and Skillion Flat. Beloved husband of Sheila; loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Jules, Iain and Julie, Emma and Simon; adored grandpa to his grandchildren - Hamish, Georgia, Nicholas, Cameron, Alastair and Sam (decd). Relatives and friends of Harry are invited to his funeral service at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 2.00pm, then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to Cancer Research. A collection box will be at the service. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts. Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 4, 2019
