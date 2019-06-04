Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry David JOHNSTON

Notice

Henry David JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON, Henry David "Dr Harry" Passed away 30th May 2019 Late of Kempsey and Skillion Flat. Beloved husband of Sheila; loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Jules, Iain and Julie, Emma and Simon; adored grandpa to his grandchildren - Hamish, Georgia, Nicholas, Cameron, Alastair and Sam (decd). Relatives and friends of Harry are invited to his funeral service at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 2.00pm, then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made to Cancer Research. A collection box will be at the service. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts. Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.