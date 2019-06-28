Home
Gwendoline Anne "Rosie" Ptolemy

Ptolemy, Gwendoline Anne "Rosie" Passed away 23rd June 2019 Aged 84 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Facility, Kempsey, and formerly of Aldavilla. Beloved Wife of Peter (Dec). Loved Mother of Lorraine, Julie, Vicki, Wayne, Patsy, Mark and their families. Loving Grandmother and Sister. Rosie's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 service commencing at 1.00pm then for interment at the West Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 28, 2019
