DODDS, Gregory John "Greg or Pappy" Passed away peacefully on the 13th June 2019 Aged 61 years From the Kempsey area. Beloved son of Neil and Val Dodds of West Kempsey. Brother to Ian, Gail and Carrolyn. Loved father of Kara, Alex and Bronte and much loved Grandfather of Indies, Clover-Lilly, Lolani and Brae. Greg's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 27th June 2019, service commencing at 10:00am, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 25, 2019