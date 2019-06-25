Home
Resources
More Obituaries for gregory JOHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

gregory JOHN

Notice Condolences

gregory JOHN Notice
DODDS, Gregory John "Greg or Pappy" Passed away peacefully on the 13th June 2019 Aged 61 years From the Kempsey area. Beloved son of Neil and Val Dodds of West Kempsey. Brother to Ian, Gail and Carrolyn. Loved father of Kara, Alex and Bronte and much loved Grandfather of Indies, Clover-Lilly, Lolani and Brae. Greg's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 27th June 2019, service commencing at 10:00am, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.