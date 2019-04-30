Home
Saul, Garth Dalmain Passed away 12th April 2019 Aged 84 years Late of Eungai Creek Road, Eungai Creek. Beloved husband of Judith. Much loved by his children Brian, Alan, Colin, Darren and their families. Garth's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Saturday 4th May 2019, Service commencing at 12:00 noon followed by a Cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Apr. 30, 2019
