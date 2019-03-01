Notices Resources More Obituaries for ena LOVETT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ena LOVETT

Notice LOVETT, Ena Passed away 26th February 2019 Aged 95 years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Kempsey and formerly of Crescent Head and West Kempsey. Beloved wife of Bruce (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Jennifer (deceased) and David, Anne and Dave. Adored Nanna to her grandchildren Tegan, Tessa, Thomas, Paula and Mark. Relatives and friends of Ena are invited to her funeral service at the Combined Worship Church Crescent Head on Monday 4th March 2019, commencing at 11.00am, then for private cremation. In lieu of floral tributes - donations to the Cancer Council, a collection box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329 Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 1, 2019 + Read More Share





