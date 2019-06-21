Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for david LLEWELLYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

david francis LLEWELLYN

Notice

david francis LLEWELLYN Notice
Llewellyn, David Francis "Dave" Passed away 17th June 2019 Aged 66 years Late of Frederickton. Beloved husband of Joann. Much loved Father and Father-In-Law to Nicole & Brett (Lancaster), Matty and Katie & Damo. Cherished poppa Dave to Jake, Aurelia and Jelly-Bean (Freya). Dave's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 21st June 2019, service commencing at 10:00 am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.