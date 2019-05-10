Home
Slezak Coral Nellie Passed away Peacefully on Tuesday 7th May, 2019. Late of Bethany Age Care Port Macquarie and formerly of Smithtown. Dearly beloved Wife of Julius (deceased). Loving Mother and Mother in law of Roydon and Wendy, Lyn and Peter, Nelda and Neil, David and Karen. Adored Nanna and Great Nanna to their Families. Aged 89 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Coral will be celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Monday 13th May, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in Macleay Argus on May 10, 2019
