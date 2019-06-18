|
Flanders, Cecilia "Cissy" Passed away 13th June 2019 Aged 74 years Late of Kempsey. Beloved wife of Milton. Much loved by her children Bev, Stephen, Dolly, Milton, Dott, Jacky and their families. Cissy's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Saturday 22nd June 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for interment at the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 18, 2019