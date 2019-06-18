|
SMITH, Brian Richard "Brian" Passed away 12th June 2019 Aged 85 years Late of King Creek and formerly of Lord Street Kempsey. Beloved husband of Maureen. Loving father and father in law of Greg and Elizabeth Smith, Lexie and Stephen Robinson. Adored Pop of Brock and Jaye. Relatives and friends of Brian are invited to his funeral service at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Frederickton on Wednesday 19th June 2019 commencing at 10.00am, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 18, 2019