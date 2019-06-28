|
|
Edwards, Brian Leslie Passed away 24th June 2019 Aged 63 years Late of Marlin Drive, South West Rocks. Beloved Husband of Patricia. Loved Father and Father-In-Law of Samantha & Michael (Ramsay). Former proprietor of SWR Shell Service Station, Boatshed, and currently SWR Auto Parts & Camping. Brian's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, South West Rocks on Saturday 29th June 2019, service commencing at 10:00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 28, 2019