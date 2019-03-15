Home
Landers, Betty Passed away 9th March 2019 Aged 93 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly of Stockyard Creek. Beloved wife of John (dec). Much loved by all her many family and friends. Betty's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at the All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Monday 18th March 2019, service commencing at 9.00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Mar. 15, 2019
