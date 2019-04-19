|
DEBENHAM, Barrie Passed away 14th April 2019 Aged 91 years Late of Bupa Aged Care Kempsey and formerly of Edgar Street Frederickton. Beloved son of Roy and Ella (both deceased), much loved brother of Patricia (deceased), Robert (deceased), and Peter. Adored uncle of Neil, Michael, Karen, Janine and Phillip. Relatives and friends of Barrie are invited to his funeral service at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Tuesday 23rd April 2019 commencing at 12.00noon, then for cremation. Returned Service Personnel are invited to attend. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Apr. 19, 2019
