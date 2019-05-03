|
O'Neill, Anne Maria Passed away 27th April 2019 Aged 78 years Late of South West Rocks. Beloved wife of Dennis. Much loved mother of Andrew, Timothy, Christopher and Felicity. Loving Grandmother of Molly, Jai, Liam, Bonnie, Ellie, Rose, Cody, Beth, Milli, Tuesday, Sunshine and Edie. Sister to Brendan and Helen. Anne's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Saturday 4th May 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. R.I.P ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 3, 2019
