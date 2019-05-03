Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne ONEILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne maria ONEILL

Notice

Anne maria ONEILL Notice
O'Neill, Anne Maria Passed away 27th April 2019 Aged 78 years Late of South West Rocks. Beloved wife of Dennis. Much loved mother of Andrew, Timothy, Christopher and Felicity. Loving Grandmother of Molly, Jai, Liam, Bonnie, Ellie, Rose, Cody, Beth, Milli, Tuesday, Sunshine and Edie. Sister to Brendan and Helen. Anne's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Saturday 4th May 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. R.I.P ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.