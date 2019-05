Resources More Obituaries for Anne O'NEILL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Maria O'NEILL

Notice O'NEILL Anne Maria To dear Mum and Nan In Life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts we hold a place That only you can fill It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone A part of us went with you The day God took you home May the winds of love blow softly And whisper for you to hear We will always love and miss you And wish that you were here Rest in Peace All our love Chris Liz Rose Beth and Milli Published in Macleay Argus on May 3, 2019