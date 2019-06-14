|
Hudson, Allan Neal Passed away 9th June 2019 Aged 90 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care, Kempsey and formerly of Gladstone and Millbank. Beloved Husband of Patty. Loved Father and Father-In-Law to Chris & Judy, Dianne & Stafford (Everson), Fran (dec) & Geoff (Clarke) and Cathy & Daryl (Smith). Cherished Pop and Hudo to his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Allan's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Friday 14th June 2019, service commencing at 10:30 am followed by a burial in Frederickton Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 14, 2019
