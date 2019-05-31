|
HICKSON, Allan "Hick" Passed away 28th May 2019 Aged 81 years Late of South Kempsey. Beloved husband of Marie. Loved father and father in law of Ian, Lea and Matt. Adored Poppy to Eve and Mia. He was the surviving brother of his siblings - Raymond, Eric, Kath, Keith and Tony who are deceased. Relatives and friends of Allan are invited to his funeral service at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Tuesday 4th June 2019 commencing at 12.00noon, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 31, 2019